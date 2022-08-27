Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANBW) Short Interest Update

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANBW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 186.9% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of SANBW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 408,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204,253 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 283.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

