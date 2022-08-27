Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, a growth of 257.3% from the July 31st total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 112,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.13. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
