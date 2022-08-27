Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, a growth of 257.3% from the July 31st total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 112,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.13. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) by 757.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,315 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

