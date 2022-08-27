Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Safestore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $13.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. Safestore has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Stories

