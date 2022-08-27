SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $188,896.37

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 841.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $188,896.37 and $3.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 1,733.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00152776 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,225,516 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

