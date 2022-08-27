SafeCoin Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $60.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,018.32 or 0.99942214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00055261 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00224485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00137347 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00230754 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00058915 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003913 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.