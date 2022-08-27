SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $721,559.50 and $161,407.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00575963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00259579 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020695 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

