Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.91. 1,415,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,242. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

