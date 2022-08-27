Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $43.25. 16,795,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,710,092. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.