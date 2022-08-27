Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BNS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,492. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

