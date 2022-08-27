Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VGM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 45,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

