Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $327,000 in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

REM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 395,074 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09.

