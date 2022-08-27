Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.76. 6,689,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,716,755. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.