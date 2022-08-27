Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 224.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.98. 24,177,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,770,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.