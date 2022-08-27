Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 204.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 384,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 258,419 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2,091.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 258,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 864,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 228,355 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

BOE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

