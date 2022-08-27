Royal Bank of Canada Raises CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $80.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.38.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,191,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

