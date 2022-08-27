Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

