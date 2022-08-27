Roseon Finance (ROSN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $348,095.00

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Roseon Finance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00829136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Roseon Finance

Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Roseon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

