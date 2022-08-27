Roseon Finance (ROSN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $348,095.00

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Roseon Finance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00829136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Roseon Finance
Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.
Roseon Finance Coin Trading
