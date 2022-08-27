Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 21,200 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,797,107 shares in the company, valued at $33,452,512.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner acquired 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner purchased 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,408.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner purchased 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $199,260.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner purchased 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner purchased 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
RKT opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.