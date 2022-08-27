Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 21,200 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,797,107 shares in the company, valued at $33,452,512.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner acquired 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner purchased 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,408.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner purchased 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $199,260.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner purchased 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner purchased 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.