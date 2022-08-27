Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance
Shares of CVE RCK opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.69. Rock Tech Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.38.
About Rock Tech Lithium
