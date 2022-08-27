Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of CVE RCK opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.69. Rock Tech Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.38.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

