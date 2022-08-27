Robust Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $136.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Robust Token has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00020824 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $101,139.41 and $136.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol.

Robust Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

