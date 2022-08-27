Ritocoin (RITO) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a market cap of $68,524.25 and $5.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00824624 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ritocoin Profile
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,716,584,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,704,209,664 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.
Buying and Selling Ritocoin
