Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0035 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.78 million and $17,360.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00055018 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000245 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

