Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.65.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.