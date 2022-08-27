Reviewing Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Generation Income Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $250.25 million 17.82 $44.59 million $0.65 30.89 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.41 -$1.24 million ($1.57) -3.75

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

82.4% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 24.28% 3.65% 2.04% Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Independence Realty Trust and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $26.72, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 86.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties pays out -41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

