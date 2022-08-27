Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.25. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 144,928 shares trading hands.

Reunion Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.56 million and a PE ratio of -14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

