ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 889.6% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RETO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 158,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,542. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

