RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the July 31st total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of RenovoRx stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. 18,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,809. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RenovoRx

RenovoRx Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $44,000. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the second quarter worth $1,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

