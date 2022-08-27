Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Short Interest Up 140.0% in August

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Performance

RACY remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Relativity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Relativity Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $646,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,830,000.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

