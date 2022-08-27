reflect.finance (RFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $173.00

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $195,929.70 and approximately $173.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003825 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00127956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00085967 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,675 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

