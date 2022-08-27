Refinable (FINE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.06 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $173,486.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00832835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

