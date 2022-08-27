Refereum (RFR) Market Capitalization Hits $33.32 Million

Refereum (RFR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Refereum has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $33.32 million and $812,546.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00128109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087266 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

