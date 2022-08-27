Reef Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.53 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $73.35 million and $13.53 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,205.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00158075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00128569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,942,500,949 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

