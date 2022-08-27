Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $57.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 42.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $499,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

