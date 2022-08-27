RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0029

RED (RED) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $379,550.87 and approximately $25,641.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00261325 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001001 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002448 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

