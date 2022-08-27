Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.6 %

Realty Income stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.