RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the July 31st total of 103,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RealNetworks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RealNetworks Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 568,629 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RealNetworks stock remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Friday. 34,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,557. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Further Reading

