Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $307.60 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $307.60 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,236.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
About Ravencoin
RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.