Ravencoin Classic Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $276,791.02 and approximately $5,921.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,060.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.48 or 0.07424789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00163839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00265053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00725345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00575810 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

