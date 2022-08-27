Ravencoin Classic Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $276,791.02 and approximately $5,921.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,060.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.48 or 0.07424789 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025677 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00163839 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00265053 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00725345 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00575810 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC.
Ravencoin Classic Profile
Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
