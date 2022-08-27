Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Quotient Stock Performance

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zubeen Shroff bought 4,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,999.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

See Also

