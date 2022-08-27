Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Stock Performance

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Qumu has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 143.45% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at $50,879.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

