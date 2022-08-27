Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Up 75.9% in August

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the July 31st total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

QIPT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 120,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,211. The company has a market capitalization of $174.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 144,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

