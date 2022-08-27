QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
See Also
