QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,944,000 after buying an additional 292,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 169,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

