Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

PWR stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.63. 982,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

