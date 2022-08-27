Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.70. 1,187,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,842. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $192.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,826 shares of company stock worth $1,286,836 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

