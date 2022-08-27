QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $338.35

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.35 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 355.20 ($4.29). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 353.40 ($4.27), with a volume of 1,719,643 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.32) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.62) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 338.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2,356.00.

In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.39), for a total transaction of £428,071.38 ($517,244.30).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

