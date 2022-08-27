QASH (QASH) Price Tops $0.0249

QASH (QASH) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market cap of $8.71 million and $27,185.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

