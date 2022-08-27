QANplatform (QANX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $172,524.00

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. QANplatform has a market cap of $26.65 million and approximately $172,524.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085665 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform (QANX) is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,329,035 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform. The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com.

Buying and Selling QANplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars.

