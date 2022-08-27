Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Pushpay Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PHPYF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Pushpay has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprises donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

