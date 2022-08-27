Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.52 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.