Public Mint Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,376.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $18,376.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

